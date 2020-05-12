Cowen analyst Andrew Charles says it's logical that Uber (UBER +5.9% ) has approached GrubHub (GRUB +36.5% ) about a deal.

"We believe consolidation makes sense as scale and reduced competition can help ease cost pressures," he writes.

Charles points out that major metro areas around the U.S. are in various stages of capping restaurant delivery fees in the range of roughly 5% to 15% in a development that will pressure profitability for Uber, GrubHub, DoorDash (DOORD) and Postmates (POSTM).

Just today, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio lent support to a proposed bill in the city to cap food delivery fees at 10% during COVID-19. Seattle, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. already have cap laws in place.