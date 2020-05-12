A coalition of California cities led by the mayors of San Jose and Oakland are asking state regulators to reconsider the approval of PG&E's (PCG -0.2% ) bankruptcy exit plan because of concerns about its financial viability.

PG&E's plan to emerge from bankruptcy would leave a massive, troubled "junk bond company," the mayors warn in a letter asking the California Public Utilities Commission to consider a different path for the utility.

The group, which represents elected leaders of more than 9M people, says PG&E would emerge with more than $40B in debt, an 80% increase over when the company filed for Chapter 11.

The CPUC is scheduled to take up PG&E's bankruptcy exit plan May 21; if it accepts the plan, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Montali, who has shepherded thebankruptcy case through the court, then would have to approve it.