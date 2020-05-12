Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to quash the prospect of negative interest rates when he speaks tomorrow even as President Trump continues to tout them as a cheap way to borrow.

On Thursday, the fed funds futures market priced in slightly negative rates starting the fall; the the market has since reversed some of the implied negative rates for fall and winter of this year, April 2021 futures still price at -0.01%.

Since Friday, several Fed regional bank presidents have spoken out against negative interest rates with James Bullard and Robert Kaplan recently opposing the idea of cutting the federal funds rate to below zero. Europe and Japan cut rates to below zero in the financial crisis and they're still there.

Powell is scheduled to speak at 9:00 AM ET on Wednesday on a Peterson Institute for International Economics webcast.

"I don’t want to hear `we’re not looking at it right now', or `it’s not something we’re thinking we would do.' I want to hear a firm: ‘This is not a good. We’re not going to do this,’” Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group told CNBC.

Patrick Leary, incapital chief market strategist, said the market is pushing the Fed and Powell needs to provide a strong response.

“I don’t think the Fed wants negative rates, but the market pricing in negative rates puts the Fed a little bit in a box,” he said.

Financial ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH

Treasury ETFs: GOVT, PLW, TAPR, EGF, FIBR, USTB