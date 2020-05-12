A majority of Phillips 66 (PSX -3.1% ) shareholders has voted in favor of a non-binding proposal that asked the company to produce information about the public health risks of expanding petrochemical operations along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The proposal filed by the climate activist group As You Sow argued that building chemical facilities in areas more prone to increasing climate risks such as frequent storms, flooding and sea level rise could pose a range of risks for the company.

The proposal, which points to chemical releases and plant shutdowns during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 as an example of a climate liability for shareholders, was approved by 54% of shareholders.

As You Sow plans to file similar proposals for votes at Exxon Mobil, which has large refining and chemical plants along the Gulf Coast, and Chevron's meetings on May 27.