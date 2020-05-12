REITs overall take a beating in today's session as uncertainty continues over whether businesses will be able to reopen soon.

But office REITs face the question of whether demand will permanently shrink as companies allow more employees to work from home and rethink the cost of renting space in expensive cities.

Most office REITs fell in trading today: Office Properties Income Trust (OPI -8.7% ), SL Green Realty (SLG -7.0% ), City Office REIT (CIO -5.5% ), Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT -4.4% ), JBG Smith (JBGS -4.5% ), and Vornado Realty (VNO -3.2% ).

Perhaps the biggest risk is for office REITs with a large presence in New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic —SLG, ESRT, and VNO.