Evergy (EVRG +0.8% ) popped as much as 5% before fading, following a Bloomberg report that the company is expected to kick off a formal sale process next month after pressure from activist investor Elliott Management to improve its operations or sell itself.

The Kansas City-based utility said it plans to run a two-pronged strategic review as part of its previously announced settlement with Elliott; as part of the process, Evergy reportedly plans to launch a full sales process in June, with a goal of having proposals in place before a July 30 deadline set for the results of the review to be reported to the board.

Evergy and its advisers plan to reach out to several potential buyers to gauge their interest, including NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC), CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), Ameren (NYSE:AEE) and American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), according to the report.