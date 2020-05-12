Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will pay $52M to current and former content moderators, a landmark acknowledgment of the toll that such moderation is taking on the company's employees.

That's in order to compensate for mental health issues developed on the job.

Each moderator (of 11,250 moderators) will receive at least $1,000, and will be eligible for more if diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder or related conditions.

That's due to complaints alleging that Facebook was failing to provide a safe workspace for employees who were placed in roles requiring them to (for instance) regularly view photos and images of rape, murder and suicide.