The Container Stores (NYSE:TCS) reports sales fell 4.7% in FQ4 to $241.3M in a preliminary look.

Comparable store sales are estimated to be down 3.6% during the quarter.

Consolidated gross margin is expected to up 40 bps to 59.0% of sales.

At the end of the quarter, TCS had a cash balance of $67.8M and an outstanding balance of $78M on its revolving credit facility.

The retailer may delay the filing of its 10-Q.