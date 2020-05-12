Stocks drop as Congress moves against China, L.A. extends shutdown

Stocks sank into the close and finished at their lowest levels of the day, as difficulties surrounding the U.S. economic reopening from the coronavirus took center stage; Dow -1.9% , S&P 500 -2% , Nasdaq -2.1% .

Lawmakers introduced a bill that would authorize the president to impose sanctions on China if the country does not cooperate with the investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak, and Los Angeles County extended its stay-at-home order by another three months.

Dr. Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, expressed concerns about reopening parts of the country, and several Fed officials warned about the risk of business failures on a "grand scale" as the central bank ramped up stimulus buying.

Whether investors were truly disturbed by the news or if it provided a convenient excuse for overdue selling, all 11 S&P sectors closed in the red, led lower by real estate ( -4.3% ), industrials ( -2.8% ) and financials ( -2.7% ).

Technology stocks ( -2% ) took a big tumble in the final half-hour, as Facebook, Amazon and Apple all fell more than 1%, while Netflix and Alphabet both closed 2% lower.

U.S. Treasury prices rebounded after two down days, sending the two-year yield 2 bps lower to 0.16% and the 10-year yield down 5 bps to 0.68%.