Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) has slipped 12.4% postmarket after losses deepened and disappointed in its Q1 earnings.

Revenues grew 12% year-over-year, but fell to $331.4M from last quarter's $386.5M. Gross margin fell on both measures, meanwhile: to 28.3% from last year's 35.3% and last quarter's 35.2%.

Operating margin fell to -9.4% from last quarter's 2.3%, but improved from a year-ago -11.9%.

Non-GAAP net loss widened to $49.4M from a year-ago loss of $41.2M; last quarter, the company posted income of $6.4M.

For Q2, it's guiding to non-GAAP revenue of $310M-$330M (vs. consensus for $326.5M), gross margin of 33% (plus or minus 200 bps), operating expense of $120M-$124M and operating margin of -4% (plus or minus 300 bps).

“While the macroeconomic environment creates visibility challenges for the second half of the year, we are on track for ICE6 delivery this year and remain very optimistic about the opportunity we see for Infinera in the medium and long term," CEO Tom Fallon says.

