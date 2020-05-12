Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) believes it has sufficient liquidity to support its existing portfolio companies and selectively deploy capital in new investments.

Fiscal Q4 adjusted net investment income per share of 19 cents trails the average analyst estimate of 21 cents and declines from 23 cents in Q3.

Net asset value per common share of $11.17 at March 31, 2020 slipped from $12.51 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Q/Q decline was primarily from 95 cents per share of net unrealized depreciation of investments mostly resulting from the exit of one portfolio company of 31 cents per share, of taxes on deemed distributions of long-term capital gains, and distributions to common shareholders, partly offset by 45 cents of net investment income.

Fiscal Q4 total investment income of $12.0M falls short of the $14.2M consensus and compares with $16.0M in Q3; the Q/Q decrease was primarily due to a $3.3M decrease in other income, as the timing of dividend and success fee income can be variable.

Net decrease in net assets resulting from operations was $37.6M during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 vs. net increase of $13.3M in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019.

Conference call on May 13 at 8:30 AM ET.

