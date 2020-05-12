Stan Druckenmiller not buying this rally

"The risk-reward for equity is maybe as bad as I've seen it in my career," says Stanley Druckenmiller, speaking at an event for The Economic Club of New York. The V-shaped recovery, he says, is "a fantasy."

Always hedging, he adds this line: "The wild card here is the Fed can always step up [asset] purchases."

Scratching his head about the excitement surrounding Gilead's remdesivir, Druckenmiller says he can't see why anyone would change their behavior over the viral drug.

Differing with some other hedge fund heavy hitters, Druckenmiller says the government's massive stimulus push is more likely to be deflationary than inflationary.

On Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), he sounds like a fan: "We should just get down on our knees and thank the Lord that this company existed in this pandemic."