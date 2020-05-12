Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) reports company-operated comparable store sales fell 10.1% in FQ1. Comparable sales were up 2.5% for the first ten weeks of the quarter before the dine-in part of restaurants were closed.

Adjusted EBITDA was -$4.2M vs. $3.9M a year ago.

CEO update: "We are operating with a cash-preservation mindset. In March, we drew down our $40 million of available capacity under our revolving credit facility and enacted significant capital and expense reductions. Currently, we are having proactive conversations with our landlords, are considering closing up to 100 shops, and are continuously working to implement ways to work more effectively and efficiently. We have a firm grasp on what we can control within our business."

Shares of Potbelly are down 13.22% AH to $2.56.

