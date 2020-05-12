Comms firm 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) is 2.1% lower postmarket after reporting its fiscal Q4 earnings, where revenues grew substantially but higher costs led to deeper losses.

Revenues rose nearly 30% overall to $121.5M. Total operating expenses jumped 38%, however, and operating loss widened to $46.2M from a year-ago loss of $27.4M.

Net loss grew to $50.1M from a year-ago loss of $28.1M.

It closed a record 42 new deals with annual recurring revenue greater than $100,000 (making up 34% of new bookings). It has 611 customers generating ARR greater than $100K, vs. 408 such customers a year ago.

Total ARR is up 34% to $426.4M.

And average annual service revenue per customer rose across the board: up 4% to $4,748 for small business, up 25% to $42,934 for mid-market, and up 26% to $174,305 for enterprise.

It's not providing full-year fiscal 2021 guidance. For fiscal Q1, however, it's forecasting total revenue of $120M-$121M (24-25% growth), with service revenue of $112.5M-$113.5M, and a pretax loss of about $12M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

