RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is in talks with its lenders and expects to get a waiver of all financial maintenance covenants through March 31, 2021 on its corporate line of credit and unsecured term loans.

Has $1.2B of unrestricted cash on balance sheet "to sustain an extended period of uncertainty" and $200M undrawn on its revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2020; has $2.6B of debt outstanding.

Estimates average monthly cash burn across its portfolio of ~$25M-$35M (excluding capital investments).

Operations at 57 hotels are temporarily suspended, representing more than half of its portfolio.

Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 10 cents vs. consensus of 18 cents and 48 cents a year ago.

Q1 total revenue of $265.5M beats the consensus estimate of $261.4M and declined from $399.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on May 13 at 10:00 AM ET.

