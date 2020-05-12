Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is up 17.2% after hours following its fiscal Q3 earnings, where double-digit revenue gains led to a beat on top and bottom lines.

Revenues rose 13.6% to $61.4M, goosed by product gains. Gross margin increased to $21.96M from $16.3M.

And the company swung to operating profit of $1.2M from a year-ago loss of $2.5M. Net income dipped to $731,000 from $4.3M (the year-ago period featured a $6.8M income tax benefit).

EBITDA moved to a gain of $3.5M from a year-ago loss of $0.5M.

Revenue breakout: Product sales, $40.9M (up 18.2%); Services, $20.4M (up 5.3%).

Cash and equivalents came to $39.2M, vs. $31.9M as of June 28, 2019.

