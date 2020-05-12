The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 7.58M barrels of crude oil for the week ended May 8, marking its sixth consecutive increase.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 1.91M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 4.71M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a draw of 2.26M barrels.

The Cushing draw would be first decline since late February if confirmed by tomorrow's report from the Energy Information Administration.

EIA data to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories rose by 4.8M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

June WTI (CL1:COM) recently traded electronically at $25.40/bbl after settling at $25.78 today.