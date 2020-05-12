Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) estimates its book value per share at $12.44 as of April 30, 2020.

BVPS at March 31, 2020 was $11.34.

Ellington shares closed trading at $8.70 on Tuesday.

EARN warns that the estimated book value per share is subject to change upon completion of its month-end and quarter-end valuation procedures relating to its investment positions.

Any such change could be material, particularly in light of the significant volatility, lack of pricing transparency, and market dislocations that have been caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, and associated responses to the pandemic, the company said in its statement.