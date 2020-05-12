Universal Studios Orlando (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will partially reopen later this week, another blip in the still-trickling news about theme parks looking to restart from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's reopening its CityWalk portion on Thursday, with select venues operating from 4-10 p.m. each day.

The Universal Studios park and Islands of Adventure will remain closed at least through May 31, as will Universal Studios Hollywood.

As with the tentative reopenings at Shanghai Disneyland (NYSE:DIS), and Orlando's Disney Springs (set for May 20), the Universal opening will come with strict measures, including requiring visitors to wear masks and submit to temperature checks on arrival.