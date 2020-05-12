FDIC proposes easing deposit assessment effects of PPP, PPPLF, MMFLF
- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., or FDIC for short, issues a proposed rule that will mitigate deposit assessment effects on banks participating in the Paycheck Protection Program, the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility, and the Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility.
- The FDIC's action will ensure that banks will not be subject to significantly higher deposit insurance assessments for participating in these programs.
- The FDIC proposes the effective date of June 30, 2020 and an application date of April 1, 2020, which would ensure that the changes are applied to assessments starting in Q2 2020.
- Comments on the proposed rule will be accepted for seven days after it's published in the Federal Register.
