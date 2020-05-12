Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) has launched an any-and-all private debt exchange offer and consent solicitation.

Its indirect subsidiaries Diamond Sports Group and Diamond Sports Finance are commencing a private exchange offer for any and all outstanding 6.625% senior notes due 2027 for newly issued 12.75% senior secured notes due 2026 and a cash payment.

Concurrently it will solicit consent to amend the indenture, to eliminate most of the restrictive covenants an certain events of default.

The exchange offer expires at midnight NYC time on June 9.