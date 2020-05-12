Ameren (NYSE:AEE) executives say it is "transitioning to a cleaner generation profile" and has agreements in place to add 700 MW of wind generation while it brings coal-fired generation down to 8% of its rate base by 2024.

On today's earnings conference call, Ameren said it has $1.2B of build-transfer agreements for the 700 MW of wind, with all but ~100 MW of the projects expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Ameren's largest utility, Ameren Missouri, posted a Q1 loss of $10M, compared with year-ago profit of $39M, which the company said was driven by milder than normal winter temperatures compared to colder than normal weather in the year-ago period.

In April - after Missouri's COVID-19 stay-at-home orders went into effect - Ameren said total power sales fell 7%, including a 15% drop in commercial sales and a 10% decline in power sales to industrial customers, partially offset by a 6% increase in residential sales.