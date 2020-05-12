Pioneer Energy Services (OTC:PESX) wins court approval for a modified Chapter 11 exit plan, after the oil price collapse forced lenders and bondholders back to the bargaining table to renegotiate their prepackaged restructuring deal.

Under the modified deal, a group of Pioneer’' term lenders will receive half of the equity earmarked for bondholders under the company's original plan, and those lenders in return will buy a portion of convertible bonds issued by the reorganized Pioneer from the bondholders.

Pioneer filed for bankruptcy in early March, when WTI crude oil futures traded for ~$47/bbl vs. $25/bbl currently.