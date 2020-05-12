U.S. utility bills likely to reach highest in two decades, study says
- WEC Energy (WEC -0.4%) and OGE Energy (OGE -1.9%) may face the utility industry's steepest hits to earnings as the economic impact of the pandemic may drive uncollected electric and natural gas bills to the highest in 20 years, according to a report from investment research firm SSR.
- WEC could face a 3.7% drag on earnings, while OGE could be hit with a 3% decline, Avangrid (AGR -2.6%) with a 2.9% drop and Dominion Energy (D -0.4%) with a 2.8% fall, the analysis says.
- Annual changes in unemployment rates typically account for 39% of the increase in uncollected electric bills and 45% of gas bills, according to the report; in April, U.S. unemployment skyrocketed to 14.7% and May could be even worse.
- WEC says that under current regulations it can recover bad debt expenses, and it is working with regulators and stakeholders to track bills for future recovery.
- Dominion CFO James Chapman said on the company's Q1 earnings call that he does not expect "bad debt expense in excess of budgeted amounts to be a material driver for the year."