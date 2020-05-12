J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) is talking with first-lien lenders to secure $450M in financing, with an eye toward filing for bankruptcy on Friday, CNBC reports.

One option would allow the struggling retailer to draw $225M in debtor-in-possession financing on day one and then pursue particular milestones to receive the second half of the money, according to the report.

That uncommon approach would offer some downside protection to lenders amid the unpredictable retail environment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The milestones would be tied to how the company does against a budget that is still being determined.

The $450M is less than $1B in DIP financing that J.C. Penney had originally sought, though that would have included a rollover of existing debt.