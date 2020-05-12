AT&T CFO updates on cash expectations in pandemic

May 12, 2020 7:18 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)TBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor101 Comments
  • In his latest update, AT&T (NYSE:T) CFO John Stephens says it's difficult to predict the length or the depth of the COVID-19 pandemic, or its effect on the company's overall business.
  • Speaking at the MoffettNathanson summit, though, he said he has confidence in continued strong cash flow generation with the resiliency of its wireless, broadband and enterprise businesses.
  • And that will protect not only investment in key capital areas (fiber, 5G, HBO Max) but also "comfortably" covering the dividend and continuing to pay down debt.
  • Transformation plans on operating costs and efficiencies are moving forward, he said.
  • The annual dividend payout of $2.08 provides for a forward yield of over 7%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.