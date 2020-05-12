AT&T CFO updates on cash expectations in pandemic
May 12, 2020 7:18 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)TBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor101 Comments
- In his latest update, AT&T (NYSE:T) CFO John Stephens says it's difficult to predict the length or the depth of the COVID-19 pandemic, or its effect on the company's overall business.
- Speaking at the MoffettNathanson summit, though, he said he has confidence in continued strong cash flow generation with the resiliency of its wireless, broadband and enterprise businesses.
- And that will protect not only investment in key capital areas (fiber, 5G, HBO Max) but also "comfortably" covering the dividend and continuing to pay down debt.
- Transformation plans on operating costs and efficiencies are moving forward, he said.
- The annual dividend payout of $2.08 provides for a forward yield of over 7%.