Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is offering voluntary buyouts to employees over the next two weeks, citing the pandemic and plunging oil prices for "severe dislocations" in its business, Reuters reports, citing internal documents.

Occidental, which last week reported a $2B quarterly loss, said "serious potential consequences" would result for the company if drastic spending cuts were not made.

According to the documents, employees can submit a resignation offer to Occidental through May 26, specifying the number of months of base salary they would accept for voluntary separation.