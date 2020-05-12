Norway's central bank says it will exclude four Canadian oil and gas companies from its $1T wealth fund - the world's biggest - for producing too much greenhouse gas emissions.

Norges Bank will ban Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ), Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) and Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) from the fund due to "unacceptable greenhouse gas emissions," as well as Brazilian iron ore miner Vale (NYSE:VALE), Brazilian power company Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) and Egypt's Elsewedy Electric Co. for causing severe environmental damage.

The fund, which was established in 1996 to save petroleum revenues for future generations, has grown to nearly 3x larger than Norway's annual gross domestic product.

ETFs: NORW, ENOR