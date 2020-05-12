Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) says it won't move forward with its plans in Japan because the framework around the development of an integrated resort has made its goals there unreachable.

"It is time for our company to focus our energy on other opportunities," reads a statement from CEO Sheldon Adelson.

The development is seen as a setback for Japan and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plan to promote tourism.

