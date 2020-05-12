Scorpio Bulkers (SALT -5.7% ) says it has postponed the installation of 13 scrubbers, which is expected to delay $20M-$25M in expenses until 2021 at the earliest.

The company says it completed installation of 22 scrubbers as of May 8, and listed seven vessels that are still due for to receive scrubbers before Q4 2021 at a total estimated cost of $46.7M.

Sister company Scorpio Tankers already said it was delaying the installation of 19 scrubbers.

The deteriorating global economy has come at the same time as a diminishing spread between 3.5% sulfur fuel oil, which would require a scrubber to be used on board, and more expensive 0.5% sulfur fuel oil.

S&P Global Platts assessed the premium of delivered 0.5% S FO over 3.5% S FO at Rotterdam at $53/mt on Monday, down from $296/mt at the start of the year, which increases the payback time from one year to about four years for open-loop scrubbers and six years for closed-loop scrubbers.