Cummins (CMI -5.1% ) and Paccar (PCAR -2.9% ) are sharply lower after Piper Sandler downgrades shares to Neutral from Overweight (I, II) with respective $162 and $73 price targets, citing headwinds related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Global truck demand is falling, and Q2 results are almost certain to be historically bad," analyst Alexander Potter writes, adding that "we don't think there's much untapped upside" in the current economic environment after Cummins has climbed nearly 60% off a March low while Paccar is up almost 40%.

Potter says he could turn bullish on the names again if "panic-driven selling grips the market," as both have "under-levered balance sheets," reasonable downside protection for dividends and respected management teams.

CMI's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant are all Neutral.