Chesapeake Energy (CHK -14.9% ) collapses to all-time lows a day after it re-issued a "going concern" warning in its 10-Q filing.

CFRA analyst Paige Meyer today downgraded Chesapeake shares to Strong Sell from Sell and slashed her price target to zero, foreseeing a bankruptcy filing this year.

"We do not expect [Chesapeake] to be in compliance with its financial covenants beginning in Q4 2020, which would result in an act of default on the credit facility," Meyer wrote. "With a default on the credit facility, we believe other lenders are likely to call debt due as well using 'cross default' clauses."

The stock has lost two-thirds of its value since a 1-for-200 reverse split was announced on April 13.