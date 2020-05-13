Health officers for Alameda County said Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) can open its sole U.S. car factory in Fremont if it adopts extra recommendations to battle the coronavirus in its safety plans.

Minimum business operations would begin this week in preparation for a possible reopening as soon as next week.

"Provided that the data show progress with our COVID-19 indicators during this two week period, we would allow additional approved activities for local businesses, including Tesla," read a tweet from the Alameda County Public Health Department.