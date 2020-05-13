Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is currently testing four different coronavirus vaccine variations and plans to expand human trials to thousands of test patients by September.

The pharma giant, which is working alongside German drugmaker BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), injected doses of its potential vaccine, BNT162, into the first human participants in the U.S. last week.

If a vaccine proves safe, Pfizer "will be able to deliver millions of doses in the October time frame" and expects to produce hundreds of millions of doses in 2021.