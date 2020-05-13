Reflecting the country's decision to hold off on locking down until the end of March, the U.K. economy shrank at an annualized 7.7% in Q1, a smaller contraction than its big European neighbors.

France's economy shrank 21% during the same period, while Spain and Italy contracted 19% and 17%, respectively.

The worst of the economic damage is yet to come. The Bank of England forecasts the economy contracting by a quarter in the second three months of the year.

