Big advertisers like General Motors (NYSE:GM), PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) are seeking to take advantage of options that became available May 1 to cancel up to 50% of third-quarter TV spending, writes WSJ's Suzanne Vranica.

That doesn't bode well for owners of broadcast and cable networks, from Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and NBCUniversal to ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Where's the money going? Much of it will likely be aimed at shoring up the firm's balance sheets, while some is shifting to areas boosted by the coronavirus pandemic like digital video and e-commerce.