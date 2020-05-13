Negative rates a hot topic as Powell speaks

Investors will be closely monitoring today's speech from Jerome Powell as he discusses current economic issues in a webcast hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

President Trump piled pressure on the Fed Chair on Tuesday, saying the U.S. should accept the "gift" of negative interest rates, as Fed Fund futures begin to price in a chance of America following the ECB, Japan (and maybe the U.K.) in going sub-zero.

The view on the unconventional monetary policy spans the spectrum, with some market players cautioning they would be fatal and others arguing that they're inevitable.

"When you have negative rates, you wind up creating downward pressure on bank profitability, which limits credit expansion," Powell said in congressional testimony back in November, but given the current environment, that sentiment could change.