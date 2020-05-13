Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) has priced $500M of convertible senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2025 in a private offering.

Closing date is May 15, 2020.

Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on November 15, 2020.

The company expects net proceeds of ~$488.2M, of which ~$58.6M will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and the remainder for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.

