PlayStation 5 is still on track for release in time for the 2020 holiday season despite the "challenges" presented by the global coronavirus pandemic.

"At this point in time major problems have not arisen in the game software development” for PS5 games, Sony (NYSE:SNE) added, as it reported downbeat earnings for its fiscal Q4.

Operating profit slumped 57% to ¥35.4B ($330.7M), with the coronavirus hitting demand for its smartphone image sensors, cameras and TVs. Sony also refrained from providing an outlook.