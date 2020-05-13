Proxy adviser ISS has recommended that investors cast votes against splitting the CEO and chairman roles at Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) during an annual meeting scheduled for May 27.

The newly created position of lead independent director "appears at this time to be robust," according to the firm, despite a general favoring toward an independent director as chairman.

Separating the positions has gained more attention this year following Exxon's first quarterly loss in three decades, as well as the company's stance on climate change measures.