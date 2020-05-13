Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and SSE Renewables expect to take the final investment decision on the first two phases of the Dogger Bank offshore project, a 50:50 JV, by the end of 2020, with the decision for the final phase due in 2021

The 3.6-gigawatt wind farm is off Britain’s northeast coast and can potentially provide electricity to more than 4.5M UK homes.

Total investments in the project are estimated at £9B between 2020 and 2026; the first phase is expected to start generating electricity in 2023.

The companies also decided to build a facility at the port of Tyne to operate and maintain the Dogger Bank, creating over 200 new jobs.