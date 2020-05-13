Waymo has raised a further $750M for its first external fundraising round, pushing the total to $3B thanks to some additional investors.

The new cash is sure to be welcome news to the finance department. Waymo is said to be costing Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) nearly $1B compared to the revenue it makes from its limited commercial robot taxi service in Phoenix, Arizona.

Prior to the pandemic, the company said it was facilitating 1K-2K ride-hailing trips in Arizona a week, 5%-10% of which were without human backup drivers.