Aimia (OTCPK:GAPFF) has acquired a 10% equity stake in Clear Media Limited (OTC:CRMLF) one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, for ~$75M through a series of common share purchases totalling 58.8M common shares.

This investment is consistent with Aimia's strategy to create lasting stakeholder value by focusing on long-term investments in public and private companies on a global basis through controlling or minority stakes, targeting companies that exhibit durable economic advantages and a well-established track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, guided by strong, experienced management teams.