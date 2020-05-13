Futures gain after sharp selloff

It didn't take long for markets to resume their climb upwards as U.S. stock index futures advanced 0.7% overnight to rebound from yesterday's selloff.

Major indices slumped 2% on Tuesday amid fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections.

In his testimony to the Senate, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned lawmakers that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of COVID-19, which has so far killed 80,000 Americans and ravaged the economy.

Keep an eye out this morning for a speech from Jay Powell, as well as earnings from Cisco after the close.