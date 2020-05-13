Ituran Location (NASDAQ:ITRN) reports subscription fees revenue declined 8% to $48.98M in Q1.

Product revenue down 5% to $19.4M.

Subscriber base increased 0.7% Y/Y to 1.794M.

Gross margin rate dropped 180 bps to 45.3%.

Operating margin rate slipped 360 bps to 14.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 21% to $15.3M.

During the quarter, the company added 17,000 aftermarket subscribers, while the OEM subscriber base declined by 4,000.

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "Due to the pandemic, in the second quarter we have seen a halt in new car sales globally, and therefore in new subscribers. We have been focusing on reducing expenses across the board, which will allow us to mitigate some of the impact to profitability and cash generation. Consequently, for the second quarter, we expect between a 10-20% reduction in EBITDA. Conservatively, the board has decided to suspend our dividend payments for the time being in order to strengthen our cash levels, which will better enable us to weather this significant global crisis, while also providing us with increased capital to take advantage of any opportunities.

