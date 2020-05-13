Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) says it has amended its 50-50 joint venture agreement with manufacturing partner Grupo Industrial Monclova S.A.

Under the new agreement, both JV partners will receive additional revenue and dividends for a 12-month period, based on Greenbrier GIMSA revenue beginning March 1, 2020 and ending February 28, 2021. Greenbrier estimates the changes to be accretive to earnings by approximately $0.40 per share.

In regard to its balance sheet, GBX says the combination of an increase in financial liquidity and spending reductions total ~$1B, positioning Greenbrier to successfully navigate the current crisis and emerge stronger.

GBX +0.62% premarket to $16.20.

Source: Press Release