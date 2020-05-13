Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) reports that it has settled its patent infringement litigation with Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) related to non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and pre-implantation genetic screening and diagnosis activities.

The parties have amended their August 16, 2013 supply agreement, extending the term to May 8, 2030, and granting NTRA certain rights to ILMN's intellectual property (IP) for NIPT using the latter's sequencing platform, including all patents between ILMN and Sequenom.

NTRA retains the right to use alternative sequencing platforms for NIPT, and it may narrow the scope of its licensed IP from ILMN if the latter alleges infringement on its IP.