Barclays thinks GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) could be worth as much as $75 in a sale. Other firms are suggesting that food delivery consolidation will occur even if the Uber-GrubHub deal isn't struck.

Shares of GrubHub are up 0.18% premarket to $60.66 after a 29.07% yesterday on the Uber pursuit news. The 52-week high is $80.25.

The company is in the M&A spotlight during a period where sales and costs are rising due to the pandemic. During Q1, Grubhub revenue increased 12% to $363M, and active diners rose 24% to 23.9M.