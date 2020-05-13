Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and development partner/licensor bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) announce that the former has received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA regarding its marketing application seeking approval of idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel) (bb2121) for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

The agency cited the need for additional information in the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control (CMC) module. No additional clinical data are needed.

BMY plans to resubmit the application no later than the end of July.

It will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the matter.