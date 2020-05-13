CyberArk guides Q2 downside, pulls FY outlook
May 13, 2020 7:19 AM ETCyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)CYBRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) shares drop 4.3% pre-market after the Q1 beats were offset by downside guidance.
- License revenue was $51.7M, up from last year's $51.3M. Maintenance and professional services sales grew from $44.7M to $55.2M.
- Cash from operating activities totaled $33.8M, and CYBR ended the quarter with $1.2B in cash and equivalents.
- Acquisition: CyberArk announces buying Identity-as-a-Service provider Idaptive for $70M.
- For Q2, CYBR sees $95-105M in revenue (consensus: $109.7M), $0.17-0.35 EPS (consensus: $0.40), and operating income of $7-16M.
- The company pulls its FY20 outlook due to the coronavirus uncertainties.
- Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.
- Press release.